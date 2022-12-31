Makeshift explosive discovered near south county sewer pump

A suspicious-looking device discovered Friday morning inside a gate surrounding a Metropolitan Sewer District pump station in south St. Louis County turned out to be 10 cans of spray paint taped around a firework, said MSD spokesman Sean Hadley.

An employee called police after noticing the contraption while checking on the pump, housed in a small building on stilts near Lemay Ferry and Meramec Bottom roads, Hadley said. The pump moves wastewater to a treatment plant.

The employee called police around 10 a.m., and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit investigated and dismantled the makeshift the device. If detonated, Hadley said, damage would have been minimal.

The area has had problems with teens trespassing, he said.