Mall lines, masked customers mark 'new normal' as businesses reopen in St. Louis, St. Louis Co.

At West County Center, some stores would not allow entry to customers without a mask, while others posted signs advising masks were "strongly encouraged."

Shirley Martin said her shopping trip Monday to West County Center was the first time she'd been out of the house for anything but necessities in more than two months. Martin lives in Florida, but is staying in Wentzville during the outbreak where she is helping to care for her granddaughter.

"Some of these stores are still having people try on clothes and I don't really know if that's safe," said Martin who was sitting with a mask near a Forever 21 store that had a line of about 20 people waiting to enter Monday afternoon. "I want to get used to this new normal, but I wouldn't try clothes on right now."

In St. Louis, the Delmar Loop was largely empty around midday, with some restaurants opting to stick to takeout. Many restaurants in the Central West End also continued to offer take-out only, though a few nail salons in the neighborhood reopened their doors Monday with schedules full of customers.

Both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday that despite this gradual reopening of the economy, the public needs to continue to take precautions, including wearing masks and washing hands often.

"We are asking everyone to go slow," Krewson said during a video briefing. "This is not the time ... to just go all out as if things were like they were before. We still have a very contagious virus in our community, in our world."

Krewson said city officials would visit businesses believed to be violating social distancing rules that are still in place, including occupancy limits and keeping customers 6 feet apart, and warned that bars and other businesses that flout the rules could be shut down.

"We are aware of a few establishments that have advertised, I guess, some parties on social media," Krewson said. "We are paying them a visit to be sure that they know what the rules are."

But the mayor is also considering measures to make it easier for businesses to comply, including a plan to let some restaurants expand outdoor seating to adjacent parking lots and in some cases neighborhood streets.

"Restaurants and business associations will need to work with their alderman on this," Krewson said. Guidelines on how to implement outside-seating expansions should be issued in the next day or so, the mayor added.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page echoed Krewson's sentiments Monday, saying the reopening of some businesses can’t be an end to social distancing and hygiene guidelines. "We cannot let this gradual and thoughtful reopening be looked at as a return to normal," Page said. "It's really far from it.” In addition to allowing businesses like barbers and nail parlors to reopen Monday, the county reopened 21 parks that have been closed through the outbreak. The park restrooms and playgrounds, though, will remain closed and most loop trails will continue to one-ways. Page said that officials will be watching the statistics on the rate of positive tests and hospital admissions, one of the best markers of whether reopening is triggering a resurgence of the virus. For the past several weeks, hospitalizations in the region have been on a downward trend. At the area’s major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — the seven-day average of hospitalizations was at 487 Monday, down more than 30% from the April 21 peak of 706. Page said leaders will also watch the ratio of positive to negative tests, although he cautioned that an increase in testing in the county would lead to an increase in positive cases. Public and private labs in the county now are able to test anyone with symptoms, as well as high-risk people without symptoms, Page said.

Mayor Krewson said St. Louis is also anticipating more testing soon, though the mayor said it was not increasing "as quickly as we would like."

Krewson said the city had received 20,000 tests that mostly were given to federally-qualified health clinics in the city. She said delivery of a city order for 200,000 more tests has been repeatedly delayed and now is scheduled for mid-June.

Krewson said the city has issued a request for proposals to supply 100,000 tests, for which responses are due Wednesday.