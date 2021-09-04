 Skip to main content
Man, 35, dead after crash on I-170 in Hazelwood
0 comments

Man, 35, dead after crash on I-170 in Hazelwood

{{featured_button_text}}

HAZELWOOD — A man died in a single-car crash in Hazelwood early Saturday. 

Around 4 a.m., Godfrey G. Gitau, 35, of Hazelwood, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima northbound on Interstate 170, just south of the Interstate 270 interchange.

His car traveled off of the road and struck the end of a guardrail, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report. Gitau was ejected from the car. 

He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News