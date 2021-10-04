Man accused of killing high-profile Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori goes on trial Monday

EDWARDSVILLE — The man accused of fatally stabbing Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori at his home in January 2020 goes on trial Monday.

Timothy Banowetz, now 30, faces 10 felony charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft and unlawful restraint. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence in the trial that begins with jury selection Monday in Madison County Circuit Court.

Banowetz is accused of fatally stabbing 47-year-old Gori and holding two minors captive on Jan. 4, 2020, at Gori's sprawling rural Edwardsville home.

The killing soon became one of the most high-profile Metro East murder cases in years.

“In my 22-year career as a law enforcement official, I’ve seen a lot of gruesome cases,” Madison County sheriff’s Capt. Dave Vucich said shortly after the killing. “But this one elevates to the top of heinous and senseless crimes.”

Gori’s actions during the attack, and an interruption of the crime by a woman on the property, likely saved the lives of the children, Vucich added.

The night of the killing, police received a 911 call to the Gori home on Mooney Creek Lane about 9 p.m. and found Gori dead in the garage with a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV missing.