Man captured after escaping from Metro East jail

CARLINVILLE — Authorities have captured a man who escaped from Macoupin County Jail Sunday night.

William D. Kavanaugh, 35, was imprisoned on a charge of murder. His last known address is in the 100 block of Henry Street in East Alton.

Authorities believe Kavanaugh crawled through the ceiling and escaped from the jail out a second-story window with the help of another inmate. The jail has surveillance video showing Kavanaugh heading south from the jail on foot.

He was back in custody Tuesday morning. Just before midnight Monday, the Macoupin County sheriff's office announced on its Facebook page that Kavanuagh was captured in Shipman, Illinois, a village in Macoupin County. No details were released about the capture.

Kavanaugh and Chancey Y. Hutson, 29, were charged in July 2019 with the 2015 murder of Cody J. Adams, of Woodburn. According to the charges, Kavanaugh and Hutson killed Adams in a January 2015 robbery that turned violent.

