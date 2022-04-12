Man charged with Illinois deputy’s death, carjackings, shootings attempts jail escape

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. — A Kentucky man awaiting trial in the fatal shooting of an Illinois deputy attempted to escape from jail over the weekend, according to authorities in Jefferson County, Illinois.

Ray Tate, 40, is charged with murder in Wayne County, Illinois, in connection to a late December fatal shooting of a deputy about two hours east of St. Louis. In St. Charles County, Tate is also facing multiple felonies, including kidnapping, robbery and armed criminal action, all stemming from a series of carjackings and shootings that took place after the deputy was shot.

Tate made it out of his cell Sunday morning while the jail was on a night shift lockdown, but he did not escape the facility, according to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe Tate acted alone, and was able to get out of his cell "due to a flaw in the original construction" of the facility. They said the sheriff would communicate the details of the flaw to other law officials so facilities built in a similar fashion could address the issue.

Tate has been accused in a Dec. 29 crime spree that started in Illinois with the deputy's death, then continued in Missouri with several shootings, carjackings and robberies. He was arrested later that same day after a manhunt that ended in Clinton County, Illinois.

Authorities have charged Tate with shooting Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley, who was found dead on Interstate 64 early Dec. 29, and his squad car missing.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.