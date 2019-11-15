ST. LOUIS — A man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting a bar patron at the Upper Level Bar early Saturday in St. Louis.
Willie Charles Hemphill III is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hemphill, 41, lives the 1400 block of Williamsburg Manor Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County. He was held Friday without bail.
Hemphill is accused of shooting Larry Mosley at about 3 a.m. Saturday at the bar, 2546 North Grand Boulevard. Mosley, 44, was critically hurt and died later at a hospital. Mosley lived in the 3100 block of Brantner Place in St. Louis.
Two other men were shot but survived. One is 41 years old; the other, 47.
When police arrived, the 47-year-old victim told officers he was sitting at the bar when he heard arguing at the front door. Then he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg. He ran outside and collapsed, police said. He was in critical condition at a hospital.
Mosley was inside the bar. He had been shot multiple times, and his condition was so bad he couldn't communicate with police about what happened to him, police said.
The 41-year-old victim, shot in the abdomen, took himself to a hospital for treatment. He was stable, police said.
Court records do not list an attorney for Hemphill.