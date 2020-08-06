You have permission to edit this article.
Man dead after crash on I-55 in south St. Louis
Man dead after crash on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died Thursday after a crash near Interstate 55 and Potomac Street, police said.

Police responded to the collision around 2:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate the man's van crashed into an unoccupied Jeep that was stopped on the highway, and police say he was ejected from the van. 

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police have not yet identified him. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Fatal crash
