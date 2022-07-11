Man dead after possible dog attack in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 60s died Sunday after suffering wounds that authorities say may have been caused by dog bites.

The man was found early Sunday in the 4800 block of California Avenue, in the city's Penrose neighborhood, suffering from "significant" injuries. Police could not confirm his cause of death yet but said it's being investigated as a non-criminal suspicious sudden death.

While searching the area, police also found a 92-year-old man who had suffered several dog bites the previous night.

St. Louis Animal Control has taken custody of three pit bulls that match the description of dogs that bit multiple people recently in the area. It was unclear if they belonged to someone in the area.

Both attacks happened between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m Sunday.

No other information was available Monday evening.