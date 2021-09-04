 Skip to main content
Man dead after single-car crash in Hazelwood
HAZELWOOD — A man died in a single-car crash in Hazelwood early Saturday. 

Around 4 a.m., Godfrey G. Gitau, 35, of Hazelwood, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima northbound on I-170, just south of the I-270 interchange. His car traveled off of the road and struck the end of a guardrail, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Gitau was ejected from the car. 

He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. and was taken to the St. Louis County morgue. 

