Man dies after being hit by lightning in south St. Louis
Man dies after being hit by lightning in south St. Louis

Noe Ordoñez Nuñez died on July 30, 2020, after he was struck by lightning several days earlier in Marquette Park in St. Louis. Photo courtesy of Eddie Nuñez

ST. LOUIS — A man who recently was struck by lightning at Marquette Park in Dutchtown has died of his injuries, his family said Thursday.

Noe Ordoñez Nuñez, 28, was socializing with several other men after playing soccer at the park July 19 when lightning struck. 

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to an "electrocution" call and transported four adults, one of whom was in critical condition, officials said, noting that a lightning storm had occurred.

Ordoñez Nuñez' cousin Eddie Nuñez said Ordoñez Nuñez' condition deteriorated while in the hospital. Ordoñez Nuñez died July 30, according to the St. Louis medical examiner's office. 

"He was a really nice guy," Nuñez said Thursday. "He always had a smile on his face. He liked to joke around."

A GoFundMe campaign was started for the men who were injured in the strike.

