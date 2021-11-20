Man dies after found wounded in crashed vehicle in St. Louis' Downtown West area

ST. LOUIS — A man in his late 20s was killed early Saturday morning in the Downtown West area, police said.
The incident was reported a few minutes before 4 a.m., according to police logs. Police responded to a call for "shots fired" and an "accident."
They found a wounded man inside a crashed vehicle in the 700 block of North 15th Street. The victim, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital and later died. The incident was listed as a homicide by police.
Updated at 6 p.m.
From staff reports
