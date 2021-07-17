Man dies after shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man died Friday night after a shooting in Ferguson.
Ferguson police received multiple reports of gunfire near Highmont and Gage drives at about 9:40 p.m. A man was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
Police said the incident apparently "began as a verbal altercation" involving two people "familiar with each other."
No further information about the victim or suspect was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
