Man dies after shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man died Friday night after a shooting in Ferguson.

Ferguson police received multiple reports of gunfire near Highmont and Gage drives at about 9:40 p.m. A man was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Police said the incident apparently "began as a verbal altercation" involving two people "familiar with each other."

No further information about the victim or suspect was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.