Man dies after shooting in Ferguson
FERGUSON — A man died Friday night after a shooting in Ferguson.

Ferguson police received multiple reports of gunfire near Highmont and Gage drives at about 9:40 p.m. A man was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. 

Police said the incident apparently "began as a verbal altercation" involving two people "familiar with each other."

No further information about the victim or suspect was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Sports