Man dies after Sunday night shooting in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being shot late Sunday in St. Louis.
The shooting took place shortly before midnight on the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place, in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
The male victim was pronounced later pronounced dead, according to police. No additional details were immediately available.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
