Man dies after Sunday night shooting in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being shot late Sunday in St. Louis.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight on the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place, in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The male victim was pronounced later pronounced dead, according to police. No additional details were immediately available.

