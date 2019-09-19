A man in his mid-40s died this week of a vaping-related illness at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, state and hospital officials announced Thursday.
The Missouri man's death marks the first related to vaping in the state and the eighth in the country.
The man started vaping in May and developed mild respiratory symptoms before being hospitalized on Aug. 22. He was transferred to Mercy on Sept. 4, according to hospital officials.
State health officials determined the illness was vaping-related after tests on lung samples.
"This is an unfortunate case of a young man with no prior lung illness who started vaping because of chronic pain issues," said Dr. Michael Plisco, Mercy critical care pulmonologist, in a statement. "He started out with shortness of breath and it rapidly progressed and deteriorated, developing into what is called acute respiratory distress syndrome. Once the lungs are injured by vaping, we don’t know how quickly it worsens and if it depends on other risk factors."
The man was placed on a heart and lung machine before dying of the lung disease, Plisco said.
There have been 22 reports of vaping-related illnesses in Missouri, including seven confirmed cases, 69 cases in Illinois and 530 nationwide. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to ban most flavored vaping products in the wake of the outbreak, federal officials announced last week.
Disease investigators are trying to figure out a common cause of the illnesses, such as a contaminant or bacteria.
Two teenagers are being treated at St. Louis Children's Hospital with suspected cases, officials said.
The lung illness can cause symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, weight loss and vomiting. Health officials advise anyone who develops the symptoms after vaping seek medical care, and not to buy vaping products off the street that could be laced with contaminants.
Vaping products typically contain nicotine but are not commonly used to treat pain, suggesting the Mercy patient may have sought out products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is derived from the marijuana plant.