Man dies following Friday night shooting in Ferguson
A man died Friday night after a shooting in Ferguson.

The incident occurred at about 9:40 p.m., when Ferguson Police received multiple reports of gunfire near the intersection of Highmont Drive and Gage Drive. At the scene, a male victim was found on the pavement with an apparent gunshot wound, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. He died from his injuries shortly thereafter.

Police said Saturday that the incident apparently "began as a verbal altercation," and "appears to be an incident involving persons who are familiar with each other."

No further information about the victim, or any possible suspects, was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to reach out to police.

