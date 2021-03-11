 Skip to main content
Man drowns in lake development community near Bonne Terre, Mo.
Man drowns in lake development community near Bonne Terre, Mo.

Lac Shayne

A man drowned in Lac Shayne Wednesday afternoon behind homes on Minda Rae Court in Terra Du Lac. Image via Google Maxar Technologies. 

A man drowned Wednesday afternoon while trying to retrieve his boat on Lac Shayne in Terre Du Lac, Mo., authorities say. 

Ron Missey, 79, was using a canoe to pursue his boat, which had broken loose from a dock, said Terre Du Lac Fire Chief Dave Rohlic.

The drowning was reported about 5 p.m. when a 15-year-old boy walking his dog noticed a body floating behind a home on Minda Rae Court. 

Missey was found about three houses from his property, Rohlic said.

Terre Du Lac is a lake community just west of Bonne Terre. 

