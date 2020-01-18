You are the owner of this article.
Man fatally shot in chest in St. Louis Saturday night
Man fatally shot in chest in St. Louis Saturday night

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in north St. Louis Saturday night, police said.

The man was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road at around 6:15 p.m., police said, and died about an hour later at a hospital.

Police had no other details immediately available.

Police tape
