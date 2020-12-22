 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in Jennings Monday night
JENNINGS — A man was fatally shot here Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of D’Amato Court, St. Louis County police said. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210, or report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

