CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was given a life sentence Friday for killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in a rage after finding them together.

Christopher Bolden, 32, was sentenced for second-degree murder Friday to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 30 years, plus an additional 15 years in prison for four weapons offenses.

Bolden was convicted by a jury in May of shooting and killing 24-year-old Antonio Green, of Maplewood on April 20, 2021.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Bolden was harassing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his two children, for hours the day of the killing.

He called her 103 times and sent her a series of threatening texts, evidence in the trial showed.

“Once I see you, I’m hurting you,” he texted the woman within an hour of the attack.

Bolden then left work at Dave & Buster’s arcade in Maryland Heights shortly before 11 p.m. and went to confront the woman at a home in the 1100 block of Scott Avenue. He then found her with Green in a car outside, witnesses testified.

Bolden then opened the back seat of the car, fired at least three shots and killed Green before turning the gun on his ex. He told the woman to “say sorry,” prosecutors said. She complied and ran into the house before Bolden fled the scene in a rental car.

Police tracked the rental to Bolden, and he was pulled over in the car and arrested in Montgomery County, Illinois. Before he was booked, Bolden slipped out of handcuffs, discarded the murder weapon and led police on a 30-minute chase before he was arrested again, according to police testimony during the trial.

Police interviews with Bolden played at trial showed he first told investigators he killed Green to protect his children’s mother, then admitted that wasn’t true.

Bolden's defense attorney, Michael Hufty, argued during the trial that Bolden shot Green in self-defense after Green grabbed at his waistband.

Prosecutors originally charged Bolden with first-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser offense of second-degree murder, which doesn't require evidence of deliberation.

Green’s parents told the Post-Dispatch during the trial that their son had challenges, including chronic pain from a lifelong sickle cell disease, but his life was looking hopeful before he was killed.

“My two other sons are traumatized by this. My son was very loved,” Green’s mother, Semiko Latimore, said in May. “This man is not the giver of life. How can he just take it?”