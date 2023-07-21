ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 21 years in prison Friday for killing a mechanic over a repair bill, then shooting the man's fiancee in the back.

Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach on Friday sentenced Isaiah Gholson, 21, for first-degree involuntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

A jury convicted Gholson in May for killing mechanic Kerry Charley, 52, in 2019 outside the repair shop Charley ran out of his home in the 3600 block of Prairie Avenue, near Fairground Park in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Gholson's first trial ended in a mistrial in January after another jury was unable to reach a verdict. Prosecutors sought a higher charge of first-degree murder in the case.

Gholson was 17 when he and his mother, Ranada Anthony, got into a dispute with Charley on June 9, 2019, over an invoice for repairs to the mother's BMW.

The car was already fixed, but Charley wouldn't let them leave with the vehicle without paying the bill, the Post-Dispatch reported at the time. Gholson then shot Charley multiple times in the torso. Gholson’s mother, Anthony, meanwhile, pushed and hit Charley’s girlfriend. As the girlfriend ran off, Gholson then shot the 32-year-old girlfriend twice in the back, police said at the time. She survived but is now disabled.

Evidence presented at the trials included a repair log for the BMW listing the cost of service under dispute as $250, according to a spokesman for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court.

The mother, Anthony, 43, pleaded guilty in 2020 to misdemeanor assault and hindering the prosecution of a felony for shoving the fiancee and letting her son drive her BMW from the shooting as she fled in a different vehicle. She served about a year in jail.

After the shooting, Gholson was certified to stand trial as an adult.

One of Charley’s six sisters told the Post-Dispatch in 2019 that Charley was one of nine children who grew up in Brighton in the Metro East. He was the father of three adult children at the time of his death.

“He was a very, very generous person,” she said. “He was always willing to help someone in need when it came to their vehicles. He loved working on cars, it was like a passion for him.”