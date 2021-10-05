 Skip to main content
Man killed crossing I-55 in south St. Louis
Man killed crossing I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed while running across the busy lanes of northbound Interstate 55 in south St. Louis on Monday night, police said.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Monday on I-55 near Loughborough Avenue, and closed northbound traffic for several hours. The scene is in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported the stretch of road was backed up and still closed at 10:30 p.m. Traffic was being rerouted onto the Carondelet Boulevard exit.

A police accident-reconstruction team had been requested. The investigation was ongoing, and no further details were available.

