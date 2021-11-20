 Skip to main content
Man killed Friday night in St. Louis shooting on East Grand Boulevard
Man killed Friday night in St. Louis shooting on East Grand Boulevard

A shooting along St. Louis' East Grand Boulevard killed a man Friday night, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m., on the 1500 block of Grand, in the College Park neighborhood that runs along Interstate 70. The shooting left a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified only as a man in his 30s. No additional information was immediately available.

