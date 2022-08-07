Man killed in 'apparent' shooting on Natural Bridge Road in Normandy

Police launched an investigation Sunday into an apparent shooting that left a man dead in Normandy.

The incident occurred on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road, near the intersection with Lucas-Hunt Road in north St. Louis County. Police responding to the scene Sunday found a male victim dead with "an apparent gunshot wound," authorities said.

Normandy police reached out to law enforcement partners at about 7 p.m., activating an investigation by the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad. Anyone with related information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

No additional information was immediately available.