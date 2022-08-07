 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed in 'apparent' shooting on Natural Bridge Road in Normandy

  • 0
crime scene tape with red and blue lights on the background

high contrast image of Crime scene tape with red and blue lights on the background

 (c) Fer Gregory

Police launched an investigation Sunday into an apparent shooting that left a man dead in Normandy.

The incident occurred on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road, near the intersection with Lucas-Hunt Road in north St. Louis County. Police responding to the scene Sunday found a male victim dead with "an apparent gunshot wound," authorities said.

Normandy police reached out to law enforcement partners at about 7 p.m., activating an investigation by the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad. Anyone with related information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

No additional information was immediately available.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News