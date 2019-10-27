Team up with us for 99¢

Story updated at 11:15 a.m. Sunday with more details 

ST. LOUIS — Police are working to identify a man who was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash at the Truman Parkway exit from northbound Interstate 55. 

The driver may been driving too fast when he lost control on the rain-slick road while exiting, according to the police report. The vehicle struck a concrete median wall, and the driver was partially ejected out the front window. 

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. The exit was closed for more than two hours while police investigated the scene.

