Story updated at 11:15 a.m. Sunday with more details
ST. LOUIS — Police are working to identify a man who was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash at the Truman Parkway exit from northbound Interstate 55.
The driver may been driving too fast when he lost control on the rain-slick road while exiting, according to the police report. The vehicle struck a concrete median wall, and the driver was partially ejected out the front window.
The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. The exit was closed for more than two hours while police investigated the scene.