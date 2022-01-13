 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in crash in north St. Louis
Man killed in crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Thursday morning after he apparently lost control of his car and it veered off the road and struck a concrete retaining wall in north St. Louis.

The driver, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Hall Street about 10:40 a.m. when he lost control of the car and it ran off the road to the right, police said.

The car, a 2004 Ford Mustang, came to rest after hitting the retaining wall. Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, which is in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

An accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

