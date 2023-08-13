BERKELEY — A St. Louis man was killed early Sunday morning after he lost control of his car on a north St. Louis County highway ramp.

Yelmer Ramirez-Tercero, 31, was driving from northbound Interstate 170 onto the ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control of his car around 2 a.m.

Police said he his car left the road, traveled up an embankment and hit a MetroLink train overpass, overturning and catching fire.

Ramirez-Tercero was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.