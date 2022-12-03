 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed overnight Saturday in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — An early morning shooting Saturday left a male victim dead on the streets of downtown St. Louis.

The shooting was reported at 1:38 a.m. on the 400 block of North 10th Street, according to police records. Homicide investigators responded to the scene and took over the case.

No additional details were immediately available.

