A man reportedly from Jefferson County has been charged in connection with the Capitol riots, accused of disorderly conduct for forcing his way into the seat of the U.S. government with thousands of others, some of whom vandalized, looted and threatened lawmakers on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Eric Glen Harrower helped other insurrectionists scale a banister, using an overturned bike rack as a ladder, to get into the building.

He then spent about 20 minutes inside the Capitol Crypt, a circular room below the rotunda, before exiting through a broken window.

The Kansas City Star reported that Harrower is from Jefferson County.

Investigators say Harrower was in Washington with a friend to attend a rally for then-President Donald Trump the day Congress met to count the electoral college vote and formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent but unsuccessful effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Harrower and Joshua Dressel of Festus can be seen in video footage on the Capitol grounds and inside the building, the federal charges say.

Harrower confirmed the images, which show a man with a reddish-brown beard wearing a maroon hoodie, were of him. The two entered the building at 2:14 p.m. via the northwest steps to the Senate wing doors.

Dressel was charged two years ago after a tipster noticed him in a video broadcast on MSNBC. He pleaded guilty last August to knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced in March to 14 days in prison and a $500 fine.

According to court records, Harrower was charged on July 6 in U.S. District Court in Washington with four misdemeanor counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Harrower was arrested July 7 in St. Louis, according to court documents. The case was unsealed Tuesday. He was released on a personal recognizance bond after a hearing via video Thursday in federal court in Washington. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Facebook messages reviewed by the FBI during its investigation into Dressel led them to Harrower, according to charging documents. The FBI interviewed him in February of last year.

According to investigators, Harrower said that as he and Dressel approached the Capitol, they saw “a lot of chaos,” including flashbangs, pepper spray and a rioter smashing the base of a flag stand into stonework.

Dressel had claimed to be one of the “first 20 people or so to break into the Capitol.”

Over a thousand people, including more than two dozen Missourians, have been charged in the incident, in which about 150 law enforcement officers were injured. At least seven deaths have been connected with the attack.

The Kansas City Star contributed to this report.