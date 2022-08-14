Man shot in South St. Louis after confronting car thieves

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot after confronting two men breaking into his car in south St. Louis early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the man, 29, went outside to confront the men breaking into his car parked on the street in the 3600 block of south Jefferson Avenue, on the border of the Gravois Park and Marine Villa neighborhoods.

One of the suspects fired several shots at the man and then got into another vehicle with his accomplice and headed north on Jefferson Avenue, according to St. Louis police.

The victim realized he had been shot in the right leg and called 911. He was taken to a hospital and listed in serious but stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.