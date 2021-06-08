 Skip to main content
Manchester approves creation of social service fund for charitable cause
MANCHESTER — Aldermen here unanimously approved on Monday night the establishment of a “social service” fund in which residents may contribute to charitable cause, such as helping residents afford home improvements or supporting veterans.

Creation of the fund was urged by various residents. The city has sometimes used annual Community Development Block Grant funds for the home improvement program administered by St. Louis County, but that has not always been considered effective, and there is often a waiting list for the program grants or other potential uses for that money. The new fund can potentially apply private money directly to approved causes without much delay or bureaucracy.

The fund, established with a $4,300 grant from the city for legal services, will have an appointed board and be considered a "public benefit" corporation. Details of its structuring will be decided at future aldermanic sessions.

Manchester City Hall

Manchester City Hall. Source. Edited and used under Creative Common license
