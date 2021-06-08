Manchester approves creation of social service fund for charitable cause

MANCHESTER — Aldermen here unanimously approved on Monday night the establishment of a “social service” fund in which residents may contribute to charitable cause, such as helping residents afford home improvements or supporting veterans.

Creation of the fund was urged by various residents. The city has sometimes used annual Community Development Block Grant funds for the home improvement program administered by St. Louis County, but that has not always been considered effective, and there is often a waiting list for the program grants or other potential uses for that money. The new fund can potentially apply private money directly to approved causes without much delay or bureaucracy.