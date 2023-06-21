MANCHESTER — A director of a Manchester day care was charged Wednesday after police say they found an open baggie of methamphetamine on the floor of the infant room at the center.

Nichole Doster, 36, of Festus, the now-former director at Kidsplay day care, 459 Lafayette Center, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance and eight felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Manchester police wrote in court documents that the day care called police June 16 after a baggie with a white crystal substance was found on the floor of a room where eight babies were being cared for.

Police spoke with Doster after finding the baggie. She allowed them to search her purse, where officers found another baggie holding white crystals. Doster admitted to officers that she was taking meth, according to court documents.

Lab analysis confirmed both baggies contained methamphetamines, court documents say.

An administrator at Kidsplay said over the phone Wednesday that Doster was immediately fired. The day care then contacted all families impacted and is cooperating with the police, the administrator said.

Doster was the licensing director tasked with managing all day-to-day operations at the business, which has been in operation for 20 years.

"We pride ourselves in providing affordable child care to the area," the day care representative said. "We've never had anything like this happen."

Kidsplay has an active day care license with centers in both O'Fallon, Missouri, and Manchester. The Manchester location has the capacity to care for 85 children younger than 12, according to state records.

The day care's license was valid, but inspection records show there have been prior violations for not having background checks on file for some employees, among other violations.

The administrator said Doster had passed a full background check before she was hired. Missouri court records did not show any previous criminal charges against her.

Doster's bail was set at $75,000, cash only. Conditions include requirements that she stay away from both the day care and residences of victims in the case.