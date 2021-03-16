Manchester looking to push city boundaries

MANCHESTER — City officials will be actively pursuing annexations for the first time in about 20 years.

Staff members from the police, public works, parks and administrative departments will be studying two areas and reporting to the Board of Aldermen on the impact annexations would have.

Under consideration is a 2.27-square-mile area along the northeast boundary of the city and another area about a half square mile to the southwest. The areas are listed on the city's five-year plan of potential annexations, which each municipality is required to keep under the St. Louis County Boundary Commission. The commission must ultimately approve the setting of annexation elections.

Approval would be needed from voters both in the city and in the areas to be annexed.

Manchester has not grown since the 1990s. A major annexation effort about a decade later met strong opposition from residents of the area sought, records show.