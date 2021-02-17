Manchester to waive liquor-by-the-drink license fee to help restaurants

MANCHESTER — The city is poised to waive 2021 local liquor license fees for its 16 businesses that sell liquor by the drink.

That average city license fee is about $700. The city can afford to give up more than $11,000 in license fees this year, said Mayor Mike Clement, because it just received its second installment from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

"We're trying to help some of our most loyal businesses," Clement said. The city got about $600,000 in federal money.

State and county licenses will not be waived, nor will general business licenses. The Board of Aldermen is expected to take a final vote March 1 on the liquor license waiver.