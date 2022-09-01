Maryland Heights considers granting a permit for an indoor cannabis farm

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The City Council here is set to consider a permit Thursday night for an indoor medical cannabis farm in an industrial building formerly used by an Anheuser-Busch distributor.

The council will consider a permit request for Maryland based Curio Wellness to retrofit the building at 2340 Millpark Drive as an indoor grow and manufacturing facility. The location was formerly occupied by beer distributor Grey Eagle Distributing.

Curio Wellness sells medical cannabis products nationally in both flower and edible form, including some products under the Wana gummies line.

City permit documents state the only exterior changes to the building would be fencing, signage and generators. The company intends to hire a minimum of 75 people upon opening with more than 100 more jobs expected in the next three years, city documents say.

Curio will use multiple air filtration systems to reduce any odors created by the plants, according to the permit application. The permit also requires the company to get all state medical marijuana licenses prior to occupancy and prohibits the on-site consumption of medical marijuana.

The council will consider the permit at 7 p.m. at the Maryland Heights Government Center, 11911 Dorsett Road.