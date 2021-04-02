Maryland Heights extends pandemic protocols

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The city has extended for a year its COVID-19-related safety practices. The measures are designed to "compliment and not conflict with" those of St. Louis County, said Erin LoRusso, a city planner.

For example, where outdoor restaurant seating is allowed in Maryland Heights, the city is requiring barriers restricting approaches by passersby. "It doesn't matter if the county specifically addressed this or not, but we are," LoRusso said.

Some municipalities have taken the stance that the county will have nothing to say about what happens within city borders related to COVID-19, but Maryland Heights is not proceeding that way, LoRusso said.

In other action Thursday, the council honored one of the city's founders, Ed Dirck, who was appointed as the first mayor in 1985 and was elected to the City Council 11 times over the ensuing 36 years. Dirck, 72, was a member of the first residents' committee formed to help organize the fledgling municipality. He is not seeking re-election on Tuesday to the council seat from Ward 2.