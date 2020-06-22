Maryland Heights issues precautionary boil advisory

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Following the break of a 36-inch water main, a precautionary boil advisory went into effect Monday for parts of St. Louis County in and near Maryland Heights.
Residents in the area are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes prior to use. The measure will remain in place until the main is fixed and tests confirm the water supply's safety.
"This could take up to 48 hours after repairs are complete," said an online announcement from Trisha Hall, the communications manager for the City of Maryland Heights.
The order generally applies to areas south of Interstate 70, east of Interstate 270, north of Olive and Page boulevards, and west of Lucas and Hunt Road and Sutter Avenue.
