Maryland Heights moves forward on greenhouse project

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The City Council has established a nonprofit board in connection with an $850,000 grant for the Greenhouse, Garden and Sustainability Center Project. The project includes installing greenhouses on 5 acres on Creve Coeur Mill Road near Pattonville High School. The city plans to host field trips and offer community programs for youth and adults.

The grant came from a $12.5 million community project fund established through the 2018 settlement of a lawsuit over the Bridgeton Landfill. The fund is for community projects to improve the environment, health and safety within four miles of the landfill. It is being administered by the St. Louis Community Foundation.