Maryland Heights woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Bridgeton

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Maryland Heights woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash midday Thursday on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, authorities said.

The crash happened about 12:40 p.m., when a Honda CRV traveling east on St. Charles Rock Road turned left into a shopping plaza and into the path of another Honda CRV that was heading westbound on St. Charles Rock Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The westbound Honda CRV hit the passenger side of the vehicle that had turned when it was "unsafe to do so," the highway patrol report said. The Honda that was hit then flipped over, striking two vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and the entrance to the shopping plaza.

Jane A. Dixon, 64, was a passenger in the westbound Honda. Dixon, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the highway patrol report said.

The 85-year-old driver of the Honda in which Dixon was riding, who also was from Maryland Heights, suffered moderate injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol report said.

A 78-year-old Bridgeton woman who was driving the Honda that turned into the other vehicle's path also suffered moderate injuries, the highway patrol said. She was wearing a seat belt.

The two vehicles that were hit by the overturned car were a Pontiac G6 and Pontiac Grand Prix. Both drivers, a 37-year-old St. Ann woman and a 55-year-old St. Louis woman, were unhurt and able to drive their vehicles from the scene. They were wearing seat belts, the highway patrol said.

The crash tied up traffic along the busy stretch of St. Charles Rock Road on Thursday afternoon as police responded and investigated the incident.