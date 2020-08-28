 Skip to main content
Mask mandate approved in Jefferson County, starting Monday
Mask mandate approved in Jefferson County, starting Monday

Jefferson County Health Board

The Jefferson County Health Department on Thursday approved a mask mandate.

 Screenshot via Zoom

HILLSBORO — The Jefferson County Health Department on Thursday approved a mask mandate for businesses and other places in the county where social distancing cannot be maintained. 

The mandate passed with a vote of three to two after an often-contentious board meeting that lasted nearly 5½ hours. The mandate goes into effect Monday. 

St. Louis and St. Louis County each enacted mask mandates last month, but other counties in the region have resisted such a move. The potential mandate, also discussed at last month's Jefferson County health board meeting, has sparked protests in the county. 

The mandate includes some exemptions, including for small children and those with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask. 

The board will discuss the mask measure again at its Sept. 25 meeting. 

In all, the county has recorded 2,605 coronavirus cases and 45 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

