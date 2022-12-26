Mask requirement returns to Gateway Arch buildings

ST. LOUIS — Visitors will be required to wear masks in all federal buildings at the Gateway Arch National Park beginning Tuesday.

The National Park Service mask requirement is prompted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels tracker, the park service announced Monday.

Both St. Louis city and St Louis County COVID-19 levels are listed as "high," according to the CDC tool.

Cloth masks will no longer be allowed, the park service said in a statement.

All visitors and staff must wear a surgical mask, procedure mask or respirator. Free surgical masks will be available to visitors at the Arch information desk.