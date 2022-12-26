 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mask requirement returns to Gateway Arch buildings

  • 0
Freezing temperatures continue in St. Louis

The Gateway Arch and downtown St. Louis are seen as ice floats down the Mississippi River as temperatures hover just above zero on Friday, Dec. 22, 2022, as seen from East St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

ST. LOUIS — Visitors will be required to wear masks in all federal buildings at the Gateway Arch National Park beginning Tuesday.

The National Park Service mask requirement is prompted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels tracker, the park service announced Monday.

Both St. Louis city and St Louis County COVID-19 levels are listed as "high," according to the CDC tool.

Cloth masks will no longer be allowed, the park service said in a statement.

All visitors and staff must wear a surgical mask, procedure mask or respirator. Free surgical masks will be available to visitors at the Arch information desk.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News