Mayor Jones, U.S. Rep. Bush meet with inmates at St. Louis jails, promise reforms

Bush said they were told stories about human waste on the floor and saw inadequate health care facilities within the jails.

"It was absolutely disgusting," Bush said.

She described hearing of "utter filth," trash, bugs and detainees continuing to wear clothing that had been sprayed with mace.

Activist Kayla Reed, executive director of Action STL and a member of Jones' transition team, spoke Saturday on behalf of activists who have been pushing for years to close the workhouse.

"People are being held for months before they're indicted, for months before they see a judge, for months before they have any sort of relief to get back to their families," Reed said. She added that she was encouraged by Jones' action to close the jail.

Circuit Attorney Gardner said she hopes to work with Bush and Jones to reform the system, but the pandemic has delayed trials and added to the crowding of the city jails.

"We have to look at public safety," Gardner said. "Not everyone is the worst offender, but we have people who commit violent crimes and we have to understand that they have a right to a jury trial as well as victims have a right to be heard in court."