McClay Branch Library in St. Charles temporarily closed due to frozen pipes
McClay Branch Library in St. Charles temporarily closed due to frozen pipes

ST. CHARLES — McClay Branch Library is closed due to the cold weather and its effect on the building's pipes, library staff said on Sunday.

The library will remain closed until further notice due to "ongoing mechanical problems caused by the extreme cold," staff said in an email to patrons. Library holds will be extended until Feb. 22. 

Other St. Charles branches will still be open for curbside services and technology appointments.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and winter chill advisory on Sunday as temperatures plummeted to the single digits.

