McKinley Bridge closure, I-270 work planned for Sunday

A heads-up for drivers traveling between Missouri and Illinois this weekend: Roadwork planned for a portion of Interstate 270 along with a closure of the McKinley Bridge will take place on Sunday.

The McKinley Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River between Venice and north St. Louis, will be closed to traffic for repairs on Sunday and reopen by Monday's morning commute, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

Intermittent lane closures on I-270 near the Chain of Rocks Bridge also are scheduled for Sunday, wrapping up in time for Monday morning's commute, to allow for deck sealing and other repairs. The work will take place on I-270 between Illinois Route 3 and Riverview Drive, although one lane in each direction will always be open, IDOT officials said.

Both projects had been scheduled for earlier this month, but were delayed by inclement weather.