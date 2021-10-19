Memorial services announced for Greendale mayor

GREENDALE — A memorial service will be held on Saturday for Greendale Mayor Tiffany Michelle Graham, who died earlier this month.

Graham, 41, died Oct. 5, city officials said, noting that Graham had been the youngest person elected to serve as Greendale's mayor.

Visitation will take place at noon, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 3623 Finney Avenue. The two events are open to the public.

Graham was elected as mayor of Greendale in April 2019 after serving as an alderperson for the city.

She is survived by her sister, Kerri Graham, and nephew, Derrick Guthrie.

