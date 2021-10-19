 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial services announced for Greendale mayor
0 comments

Memorial services announced for Greendale mayor

{{featured_button_text}}
Greendale Mayor Tiffany Graham

Greendale's mayor, Tiffany Graham, died on Oct. 5, according to city officials. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Rodgers.

 Photo courtesy of Rebecca Rodgers

GREENDALE — A memorial service will be held on Saturday for Greendale Mayor Tiffany Michelle Graham, who died earlier this month.

Graham, 41, died Oct. 5, city officials said, noting that Graham had been the youngest person elected to serve as Greendale's mayor.

Visitation will take place at noon, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 3623 Finney Avenue. The two events are open to the public.

Graham was elected as mayor of Greendale in April 2019 after serving as an alderperson for the city.

She is survived by her sister, Kerri Graham, and nephew, Derrick Guthrie. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pumpkinland opens at Thies Farm

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News