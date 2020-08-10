Memorials, protests in Ferguson on the sixth anniversary of Michael Brown's death

“Six years later, the fight continues, and we’re still fighting for justice for everybody and equality for everybody,” said Jason Armstrong, Ferguson’s new police chief appointed in 2019, who also spoke at the event.

He said that recent deaths of Black people at the hands of police around the country may make it seem like there has not been progress since Brown died. But he said the ensuing groundswell of activism sparked in Ferguson added crucial momentum to the broader conversation on race that is still playing out today.

“Because this community started this walk six years ago, we are farther along,” he said.

Dancing in the street

On Sunday night, activists blocked traffic and danced in the street outside Ferguson Police Department. At least one protester was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after police told the crowd to move back and released pepper spray.

“This represents a painful day for us ... we took to the streets, and for the most part we ain’t been home since. We are waiting until we get the justice we deserve,” Cathy “Mama Cat” Daniels said to the crowd.