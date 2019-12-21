Mercy ends plan for midwifery services in Ferguson after dispute with Jamaa Birth Village

FERGUSON — Hospital giant Mercy has ended plans to provide midwifery services here in response to claims by the founder of a black midwife clinic that Mercy was violating an agreement and copying her model.

Kellman said in a written statement that the decision was a victory for addressing health inequities with community-driven approaches.

"After much back and forth," Kellman said, "Mercy now has the ability to see the solutions that Jamaa provides to that area are able to shatter the traditional norms of 'top down' care that place barriers for expectant mothers where there should be none."

Mercy still plans to open a primary clinic in Ferguson.

Over the last year, Kellman had been referring clients who didn't want to birth at home to the midwife-led birth center at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur under a partnership Mercy initially sought. But as part of the partnership, Mercy also verbally agreed to not compete with Jamaa.