Mercy ends plan for midwifery services in Ferguson after dispute with Jamaa Birth Village

FERGUSON — Hospital giant Mercy has ended plans to provide midwifery services here in response to claims by the founder of a black midwife clinic that Mercy was violating an agreement and copying her model.
Kellman said in a written statement that the decision was a victory for addressing health inequities with community-driven approaches.
"After much back and forth," Kellman said, "Mercy now has the ability to see the solutions that Jamaa provides to that area are able to shatter the traditional norms of 'top down' care that place barriers for expectant mothers where there should be none."
Mercy still plans to open a primary clinic in Ferguson.
Over the last year, Kellman had been referring clients who didn't want to birth at home to the midwife-led birth center at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur under a partnership Mercy initially sought. But as part of the partnership, Mercy also verbally agreed to not compete with Jamaa.
Kellman claimed Mercy was violating the agreement with plans to open a similar clinic in Ferguson, where she had long been working with women before opening Jamaa Birth Village. Jamaa has had its own birth center for laboring moms in the works, with plans to open around the corner from its current location next month.
"We sincerely apologize," Mercy officials said in written statement Friday, "for not honoring the spirit of the agreement and lack of communication. It is not our intention to compete but to work with Jamaa."
Another violation of the agreement by Mercy was the institution's failure to complete implicit bias training that included education about the historical role of black midwives and what culturally appropriate care looks like.
Elizabeth Cook, director at Mercy Birthing Center, resigned from her post within days of the apology to Kellman. She announced her decision through a Facebook post on Thursday, with few details about why she's leaving or where she's headed next.
Mercy officials could not be reached for comment.
Jamaa's new birth center will offer an expansion of its current services in the first quarter of the New Year, Kellman told the Post-Dispatch Saturday. Those include midwifery, doula and breastfeeding support, peer-led support groups and mother-baby necessities.
In August, Mercy announced its plans to open a clinic — just 2 miles away — by summer of next year. Efforts to discuss a solution failed, Kellman said, so she and black female leaders and politicians published a letter last week in the St. Louis American alleging the partnership was a ruse to copy Kellman’s model, demanding an apology and that Mercy stop all plans to build its clinic.
On Friday, Kellman said she and Mercy Hospital officials met this week to discuss the concerns in a conversation facilitated by Generate Health, part of a Missouri Foundation for Health initiative to address racial disparities in infant mortality in St. Louis.
"We know that culturally appropriate, patient-centered care is important if we are to address the racial and health disparities that women and families of color face when seeking access to quality maternal and reproductive care," the Foundation said in a statement last week.
"We believe that collaboration and partnership are critical in order to sustain efforts and promote long-term impact. However, that collaboration and partnership must respect the expertise and perspectives that black-led organizations bring to the table when designing services and in their ability to provide those services for their own communities."
Mercy said Friday that it hopes to collaborate with Jamaa to help Kellman address health disparities in the area.
"We are open to collaboration with Jamaa, cultural congruency training and listening to additional community voices as we design the services needed and desired in Ferguson."
Kellman has long worked with women in the Ferguson area before opening Jamaa Birth Village. The center provides women access to prenatal care, counseling, support groups, clothing and other needed items. Jamaa provides home visits by health workers, who also connect clients to assistance with education, housing and employment.
Jamaa and Mercy will continue discussions and "have agreed to work on achieving a respectable path forward," Kellman said.
Janelle O'Dea of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.