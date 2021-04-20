 Skip to main content
Mercy opens scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Mercy opens scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Mercy starts to vaccinate frontline staff for COVID-19

“This is an absolute no-brainer to get,” said Anesthesiologist Matthew Bigham who sits as RN Alice Lampe administers his COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Mercy St Louis was hoping to vaccinate about 72 frontline staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients – nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, housekeeping. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy health system on Tuesday announced that it will allow residents to schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

"With a steady supply of vaccine coming in, we're ready for anyone 16 and up to choose their appointment times," chief pharmacy officer Jon Lakamp said in a statement.

To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mercy.net/MOVaccine

When a location has appointments available, it will appear on the website. If residents don't see their preferred location on the webpage at first, Lakamp said they should keep checking back.

People without internet access can call 833-364-6777.

