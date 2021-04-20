Mercy opens scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy health system on Tuesday announced that it will allow residents to schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
"With a steady supply of vaccine coming in, we're ready for anyone 16 and up to choose their appointment times," chief pharmacy officer Jon Lakamp said in a statement.
To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mercy.net/MOVaccine
When a location has appointments available, it will appear on the website. If residents don't see their preferred location on the webpage at first, Lakamp said they should keep checking back.
People without internet access can call 833-364-6777.
State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.