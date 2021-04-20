Mercy opens scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy health system on Tuesday announced that it will allow residents to schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

"With a steady supply of vaccine coming in, we're ready for anyone 16 and up to choose their appointment times," chief pharmacy officer Jon Lakamp said in a statement.

To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mercy.net/MOVaccine

When a location has appointments available, it will appear on the website. If residents don't see their preferred location on the webpage at first, Lakamp said they should keep checking back.

People without internet access can call 833-364-6777.

