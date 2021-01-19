Mercy takes over 22 pharmacies in Dierbergs grocery stores

The Mercy healthcare system will acquire all 22 Dierbergs Markets traditional and specialty pharmacies and operate them in their current locations under a long-term lease, the organizations said Tuesday.
The agreement between Mercy and Dierbergs also gives Mercy the right to develop pharmacies at future Dierbergs stores.
Greg Dierberg, president and chief executive officer of Dierbergs Markets, said in a statement that "the clinical and business aspects of pharmacy are changing rapidly" and that entrusting the grocer's pharmacies to Mercy ensures the continued delivery and enhancement of pharmacy services in Dierbergs stores.
Adding 22 pharmacies to the Mercy network improves convenience for Mercy patients and the community, Mercy said in the news release. The expansion brings the total of Mercy pharmacies to 34 in the St. Louis region and 48 across Mercy’s four states.
All Dierbergs pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other pharmacy associates in good standing when the transition finalizes will continue at their current locations and become employed by Mercy, the organization said. All prescriptions and customer information on file at Dierbergs pharmacies will transfer to Mercy.
Dierbergs and Mercy hope to complete the transition this spring. Terms of the acquisition were not released.
CVS Pharmacy Inc., the country's largest pharmacy chain, last year took over the pharmacies at Schnuck Markets. By July, it had finished rebranding the 98 Schnucks pharmacies in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, including 26 in the St. Louis area, as CVS pharmacies.
Five years earlier, CVS had bought Target’s 1,672 pharmacies and clinic businesses for about $1.9 billion to operate as a store-within-a-store format, including in local Targets.