Mercy takes over 22 pharmacies in Dierbergs grocery stores

The Mercy healthcare system will acquire all 22 Dierbergs Markets traditional and specialty pharmacies and operate them in their current locations under a long-term lease, the organizations said Tuesday.

The agreement between Mercy and Dierbergs also gives Mercy the right to develop pharmacies at future Dierbergs stores.

Greg Dierberg, president and chief executive officer of Dierbergs Markets, said in a statement that "the clinical and business aspects of pharmacy are changing rapidly" and that entrusting the grocer's pharmacies to Mercy ensures the continued delivery and enhancement of pharmacy services in Dierbergs stores.

Adding 22 pharmacies to the Mercy network improves convenience for Mercy patients and the community, Mercy said in the news release. The expansion brings the total of Mercy pharmacies to 34 in the St. Louis region and 48 across Mercy’s four states.

All Dierbergs pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other pharmacy associates in good standing when the transition finalizes will continue at their current locations and become employed by Mercy, the organization said. All prescriptions and customer information on file at Dierbergs pharmacies will transfer to Mercy.