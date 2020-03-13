Mercy to open drive-through coronavirus testing site in Chesterfield, SSM launches online evaluations

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy hospital system announced Friday that it will open a drive-through testing site for suspected cases of COVID-19, and SSM Health launched a new, online evaluation tool for the those worried they have contracted the virus.

The measures come as state and federal officials weather continued criticism over the low number of patients who have been tested. President Donald Trump called Friday morning for the establishment of more drive-through coronavirus testing sites; St. Louis County Executive Sam Page also called Friday for more testing.

Health professionals expect increased positive results as testing increases: Missouri has tested 94, and St. Louis County at least 20 so far; only four cases statewide have returned positive.

"We’re going to get a lot more tests, and a lot more positives," said Enbal Shacham, a professor at St. Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice.

Testing at the Mercy site is expected to begin Saturday. The location will open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, until further notice.

The site will test patients who have been screened by Mercy's coronavirus support line and meet certain criteria for symptoms and exposure: a fever of at least 100.4 degrees, respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath, and recent travel to high risk area or contact with a known patient.

"Those are the people that we want to test," said Dr. Keith Starke, Mercy's chief quality officer, at a press conference at the testing site Friday afternoon. "We start testing everyone, the system becomes overwhelmed."